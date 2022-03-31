Advertisement

Ex-deputy wanted in Texas and Oklahoma on child rape charges captured

James Mark Bishop, 49
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - One of the most wanted fugitives in Texas, James Mark Bishop, 49, wanted on child sex assault charges, was arrested March 28 near Ashland, Oregon by the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force.

Bishop had been wanted since July 2021 when the Tulia Police Department in the Texas Panhandle issued two warrants for continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma also issued a warrant to revoke Bishop’s probation for five counts of knowingly downloading child pornography.

Bishop was a deputy with the Texas County Sheriff’s Office in 2005 when he was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child. He was convicted in 2007 on five counts of knowingly downloading child pornography.

In 2011, Bishop was released from prison where he was placed on probation and subsequently moved to Tulia, Texas.

In 2020, Bishop was arrested in Tulia for continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact for incidents involving a 12-year-old girl.

He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on October 21, 2021.

49-year-old James Mark Bishop, arrested in Oregon (Source: DPS)
