Killeen Police release photos of person of interest in shooting that wounded 3

Ensuing collision injured a child bystander
Killeen Police are asking the community for help identifying an individual who is a person of...
Killeen Police are asking the community for help identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a shooting on March 19, 2022 that left three people wounded at the intersection of College Street and Dunn Avenue.(Killeen Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are asking the community for help identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a shooting on March 19, 2022 that left three people wounded at the intersection of College Street and Dunn Avenue.

At approximately 5:18 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, police officers were dispatched to the intersection of College Street and Dunn Avenue in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim.

The officers who arrived at the scene found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple and, at last check, were listed in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed a green Ford Mustang, occupied by three people, was traveling near Dunn Avenue and 8th Street when shots were fired.

The people in the Mustang continued to travel west on Dunn Avenue when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle at College Street and struck a parked gray car.

Police said a 10-year-old child standing between the parked gray car and a parked blue SUV was injured during the collision. The child was airlifted to McLane Children’s Hospital and, at last check, was listed in stable condition.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about the shooting, to call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

