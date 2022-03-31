Advertisement

Lawsuit settled in Texas child’s brain-eating amoeba death

Bakari Williams
Bakari Williams(CBS DFW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas city has settled a lawsuit with the parents of a 3-year-old boy who died last September after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that was found at a splash pad he’d visited.

The Arlington City Council approved a $250,000 settlement Tuesday with the parents of Bakari Williams. He died Sept. 11 after being hospitalized with primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and typically fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri amoeba.

The city said that as part of the settlement, it will invest in health and safety improvements, including technology to automatically shut off splash pads where water readings aren’t in acceptable ranges. Also, QR codes will allow visitors to see current information about water quality.

After Bakari’s death, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the amoeba in water samples collected from the city splash pad Bakari visited.

City officials have said records from two of its four splash pads, including the one Bakari visited, showed employees didn’t consistently record, or in some cases didn’t conduct, the water quality testing required prior to the facilities opening each day.

The lawsuit said city employees “failed to adequately monitor and chlorinate the city’s splash pad water, making the splash pad unreasonably dangerous.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Crews continue to battle Crittenburg, Flat fires in Coryell County
A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder.
Killeen teen charged in connection to double murder
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen
File Graphic
Man shot after argument with woman in Central Texas

Latest News

Generic border shot
34 migrants rescued from oxygen restricted containers
James Mark Bishop, 49
Ex-deputy wanted in Texas and Oklahoma on child rape charges captured
he suspects were described by the victim as black males wearing dark clothing, two were armed...
Intruders pretending to be Houston cops break into home
Ring camera shows Houston suspects pretending to be Houston police, police looking for suspects
Suspects caught on Ring Camera pretending to be Houston police in robbery
File Photo
Nearly 300 defendants released in Houston area due to computer glitch