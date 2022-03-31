One car stopped after pursuit through McLennan County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police said one car was stopped after a pursuit down SB I-35 early Thursday morning.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the chase, including the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Italy Police Department and Milford Police Department.

MCSO said the car was stopped at 5th Street on the access road along SB I-35, just outside downtown Waco. At this time, the access road is down to one lane.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.