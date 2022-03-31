Intruders pretending to be Houston cops break into home

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Houston Police Department are asking for help identifying two suspects who pretended to be police officers as they broke into a home to burglarize it.

The alleged aggravated robbery was caught by a Ring camera.

According to the victim, at around 12:30 a.m. on March 18, he heard a loud banging at the door while he was sleeping. The banging sounded like someone was trying to break in and the victim grabbed his handgun.

The apartment door flew open and several men armed with guns entered the apartment while yelling “HPD.”

The victim said he did not believe the intruders to be police officers and realized he was being robbed, so he fired several rounds at the men. The suspects fired back, causing rounds to penetrate the walls and strike other areas of the home.

Police said the suspects fled the location after the homeowner defended himself.

Neither the victim nor the surrounding residents were struck by gunfire.

The suspects were described by the victim as African American men wearing dark clothing. Two men were armed with handguns and the other two were armed with rifles.

Anyone with information is to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.