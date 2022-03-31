Advertisement

Texas teen arrested after posing with drugs, guns and cash on social media

David Guerra, 17, was booked into the Bexar County Jail on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Reckless Conduct-Traffic, and Unlawfully Carrying of a Weapon.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teenager and a young man after receiving information about the teen’s social media posts in which he was allegedly in possession of THC cartridges, weapons and cash.

Deputies began the investigation March 29 after learning of the Instagram post. They located the teen, made a traffic stop, and allegedly found hash oil, a loaded handgun, and cash.

David Guerra, 17, and Ezra Guerra, 21, were detained following the execution of a search warrant at their residence.

During the execution of the search warrant for their residence, deputies discovered two handguns, a high powered pistol, cocaine, hash oil, marijuana and $15,000.00 in cash.

Guerra, 17, was booked into the Bexar County Jail on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Reckless Conduct-Traffic, and Unlawfully Carrying of a Weapon.

Ezra Guerra was booked into the Bexar County Jail on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver and Possession of Marijuana.

