Two cold fronts approach but only one makes it in

Cold front season rolls on with two cold fronts set to approach over the next 7 days. Only one of those fronts will actually surge into Central Texas bringing us rain chances and a drop in temperatures too. With cold fronts on the way, we’re expecting breezy winds to hang around almost each and every day for the next 7 days with the exception of on Saturday and today. Temperatures this morning are notably colder than yesterday thanks to yesterday’s storms. We’re kicking off the day in the low-to-mid 40s with a few clouds moving in. We’re expecting the early morning clouds to depart quickly and sunshine will be widespread throughout the day. Winds may briefly get a bit gusty this afternoon, as high as 20 MPH, but sustained winds should remain between 5 and 15 MPH throughout the day. Late-day temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday’s late-day temperatures as we settle in the upper 60s near I-45 and in the low-to-mid 70s elsewhere. It’ll be another cool overnight as we kick off Friday in the mid-40s again but sunshine and gusty south winds as high as 25 MPH will propel temperatures back into the upper 70s Friday afternoon.

Friday’s gusty south winds are ahead of a cold front that’ll swing through the Plains Friday night and Saturday. The cold front will barely miss our area so rain chances will stay out of our area and the colder temperatures will stay away too. Saturday’s highs, under partly cloudy skies, should reach the low 80s with mid-80s returning Sunday. Saturday’s winds around 10 to 15 MPH should increase again to near 25 MPH Sunday and then near 30 MPH Monday as the next storm system approaches. Next week’s cold front should bring us at least one day of rain chances and potentially two. Scattered showers and a few storms are expected off and on Monday into early Tuesday. Not everyone will see precipitation but the chances are up to about 40%. Rainfall totals could be pretty decent too with cities and towns near and east of I-35 receiving a half-inch to maybe upwards of an inch of rain. West of I-35, where we desperately need more rainfall, rainfall totals likely stay below a half-inch. Although rain comes to a close on Tuesday we won’t get the true cold front with colder air until Wednesday. Highs Monday and Tuesday hovering near 80° should drop into the 70s late next week.

