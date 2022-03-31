Waco non-profit launches ‘Pinwheels for Prevention’ campaign to combat child sex abuse

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - “Pinwheels for Prevention,” an annual campaign that coincides with Child Abuse Prevention Month in April to raise money and awareness for the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children in Waco, is launching this week as advocates distribute pinwheels across the area.

“We want to remind people that all children deserve great childhoods,” said Alison Sorley, a development specialist with the advocacy center.

Sorley has been out and about in the community spreading the word about the pinwheels for sale. This year, the group is offering handheld pinwheels for $3, planters for $5 and yard pinwheels for $20.

T-shirts are also available to purchase. The campaign has raised more than $15,000 in years past.

Sorely said the advocacy center has three parts of the agency, including the children’s advocacy center, victim’s center, and prevention and education.

Crimes against children are currently on the rise, she said.

“Unfortunately, we’re kind of the elephant in the room: child sexual assault. That is one thing that happens quite frequently,” Sorley said. “Unfortunately, our cases are quite high right now.”

The money raised from the fundraiser will be used in several ways to help with the mission and work of the nonprofit.

In the past year alone, the advocacy center conducted nine forensic medical examinations and 566 forensic interviews.

There were also nearly 700 responses to the 24/7 crisis hotline and, of those calls, 210 resulted in advocates going to Waco hospitals, which led to 159 forensic medical examinations.

The center also provided counseling and programs.

The first “Pinwheels for Prevention Kick-Off Party” will be Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the agency located at 3312 Hillcrest Drive in Waco.

The party includes food, drinks, door prizes and tours of the agency.

On Friday, it’s “Go Blue Day” at Bird Kultgen Ford in Waco, where you are encouraged to wear your blue and stop by the dealership to support the advocacy center.

There will be a coloring station for the kids, snacks, and a chance to win an oil change package, donated by Bird Kultgen Ford.

Both events are open to the public.

