Warm & dry through the weekend

The weekend looks to be a nice one in Central Texas - we have a cool start to Friday with lows dipping in to the 40s but that’s about it for the chill this weekend. We see a gradual warming trend and it will actually feel more like Spring with the humidity building back in. Highs tomorrow are close to 80 degrees with a southeast wind back.

It won’t be much to notice, but a weak front will clip our area on Saturday morning, leading to the possibility of a few sprinkles to start the day. It will also bring a quick wind shift, with winds out of the northeast for Saturday. Highs are close to 80 on Saturday and in the low 80s on Sunday. More 80s to start next week but behind a mid-week cold front.

Before the slight temperatures drop comes our way, we have our next chance for rain on Monday night/Tuesday morning of next week. It looks to come in the overnight timeframe which would help to limit the severe storm potential, overall, but severe weather can’t be ruled out at this time. It’s something to keep an eye on as we go into next week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.