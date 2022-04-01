Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing Brenham teen

Makayla Kyle Moerbe, 14
Makayla Kyle Moerbe, 14(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday, March 28.

Makayla Kyle Moerbe was last seen in the 1800 block of S. Market Street in Brenham around 8:15 p.m.

The teen was wearing black shorts, a gray and white hoodie and white Crocs. Authorities say they believe Makayla is still in the Brenham or Washington County area.

Anyone with information should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 979-277-7373.

#MissingChild #WashingtonCounty #Brenham 14 year old Makayla Kyle Moerbe has been reported missing to the Washington...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Friday, April 1, 2022

