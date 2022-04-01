Central Texas cattle company collecting donations for crews responding to fires

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - When the Crittenberg Complex Fire began to spread rapidly on Sunday, the flames were heading toward the Barnard Beef Cattle Company.

“The way the fire was going when we got the reports, we would have potentially had the fire on our land about 9 to 10 o’clock at night,” Blayr Barnard, owner of Barnard Beef Cattle Company, said.

With such dry conditions, it was all hands on deck moving cattle, but that’s when the winds shifted and the forest service arrived.

“Between those two things, it saved everything that was ours but we were in the area of the mandatory evacuation,” Barnard said.

The panic was over and the owners soon realized their lives and livelihood were safe thanks to those battling the flames.

“All of the local fire departments spent days, some were working 26 and 30-hour shifts out there trying to save all of our land and livestock and houses,” Barnard said.

The heroic effort of the first responders inspired those at the Barnard Beef Cattle Company to try and give back to them.

“They are putting their life on the line and some of them used their personal vehicles,” Barnard said.

“We just want to honor that commitment, say we really appreciate you, and hope that we can get some donations from our 6,000 followers, and then we would match it.”

They are taking donations to go directly to fire departments in Gatesville, Coryell, Oglesby, and Jonesboro. For every dollar collected, they will double it by matching the funds up to $5,000.

“Or more if we get a huge response,” Barnard added.

“I would love to get a huge response and have to go back into our donations budget and figure that out.”

Donations are being taken on their website or through Venmo @blayr-barnard.

Checks can be mailed to

PO Box 32

Crawford TX 76638

The recent fires have been devastating to many farmers and ranchers….. We want to help, so we are matching donations... Posted by Barnard Beef Cattle Company on Friday, April 1, 2022

