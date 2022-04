WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Temple senior Chloe Prentiss.

Chloe is a key player on the Temple Softball, Volleyball, and Track & Field teams.

Chloe plans to play softball at Weatherford College next year and she hopes to become a softball coach after college.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.