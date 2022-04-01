Dozens of Central Texas vendors gather to provide unique shopping experience at Mart Market Days

MART, Texas (KWTX) - A small Central Texas town is hosting dozens of vendors over the weekend for a shopping experience unlike anything they’ve had in the past.

The Mart Market Days in Mart will happen Saturday, April 2, and will feature more than 50 vendors from across Central Texas and beyond.

The event, which kicked off in February, happens the first Saturday of every month February through November.

“I wanted to do something for the community because Mart doesn’t have a whole lot going on other than sports,” Moore said. “I wanted to help out the community, too,” said founder Rebecca Moore.

Moore said most of the 50-plus vendors who will set up shop on Saturday are local, but some are from the Austin or Dallas areas.

She says what’s great about the market is it offers a little bit of something for everything.

“People who make custom knives, custom leather, baked good, breads , cookies, clothes, candles, soap, car freshies, custom tumblers and t-shirts,” Moore said. “We just have all kinds of vendors.”

Food trucks will also be on hand.

Moore said the market is great for local business owners and fun for shoppers but she also wanted to make sure it had an even greater purpose so she selects a worthy cause for each market and donates a portion of the proceeds.

So far, she’s been able to help the local volunteer fire department, an area coat drive and will soon be presenting a check to a veteran’s organization.

The Mart Market Days will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 600 East Texas Avenue, which is also considered Highway 164.

