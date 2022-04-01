Advertisement

Family thanks Fort Hood Soldier for staying with teen after car crash

Fort Hood Soldier reunites with a teen he helped after an accident that left her bleeding from the head.
By Eric Franklin
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A local teenager is grateful for the Fort Hood Soldier who stopped out in the rain after a four-car accident that left her with four stitches.

Jasmine Smith, a softball player for Ellison high school, was driving home with her friend after practice when they were rear-ended by another car on Clear Creek Road in Killeen.

“I thought he wasn’t gonna hit me but he ended up hitting me and I was like, I really couldn’t have done anything,” said Jasmine Smith. Referring to the car that hit her.

Staff Sgt Kaydn Conyers a senior medical advisor for A Troop, 3rd Squadron, Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) had just got off work and was heading home to enjoy dinner with his wife when he drove up on the accident.

“I asked the officer if they needed any medical help to which they directed. Yes, we do. Can you please help us? So I pulled my truck off the road as soon as possible and proceeded towards the accident to see if I could help triage people there to make sure there were no severe life-threatening injuries,” said Conyers.

Once he was closer to the accident, he saw Jasmine lying in the ditch, bleeding from the head.

“I used a verbal assessment for concussion determined to determine how severe her concussion could be,” said Conyers.

Conyers never left Jasmine’s side until emergency service arrived.

After the accident, the family reached out on social media to find the soldier who stopped and helped their daughter.

They wanted to thank the soldier who stayed by their daughter’s side.

Jasmine’s father, a veteran who also served in the medical field, said it means everything to know someone cared.

“For him to take a chance and stop to do the right thing, that’s the most important thing that I saw out of the whole situation,” Kenneth King Jasmine’s Father.

This was not Staff Sgt Conyers first time helping strangers off-post. He said he would always do what he can to help save lives.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Crews continue to battle Crittenburg, Flat fires in Coryell County
A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder.
Killeen teen charged in connection to double murder
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen
File Graphic
Man shot after argument with woman in Central Texas

Latest News

Mexicano Grill China Spring
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.31.22
A local teen is grateful for the help she received after being in an accident.
Family thanks Fort Hood Soldier for staying with teen after car crash
Meta coming to Central Texas
Meta coming to Central Texas
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker
Group proud of effort to provide bulletproof windshields for patrol units after Trooper Walker’s death