Family thanks Fort Hood Soldier for staying with teen after car crash

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A local teenager is grateful for the Fort Hood Soldier who stopped out in the rain after a four-car accident that left her with four stitches.

Jasmine Smith, a softball player for Ellison high school, was driving home with her friend after practice when they were rear-ended by another car on Clear Creek Road in Killeen.

“I thought he wasn’t gonna hit me but he ended up hitting me and I was like, I really couldn’t have done anything,” said Jasmine Smith. Referring to the car that hit her.

Staff Sgt Kaydn Conyers a senior medical advisor for A Troop, 3rd Squadron, Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) had just got off work and was heading home to enjoy dinner with his wife when he drove up on the accident.

“I asked the officer if they needed any medical help to which they directed. Yes, we do. Can you please help us? So I pulled my truck off the road as soon as possible and proceeded towards the accident to see if I could help triage people there to make sure there were no severe life-threatening injuries,” said Conyers.

Once he was closer to the accident, he saw Jasmine lying in the ditch, bleeding from the head.

“I used a verbal assessment for concussion determined to determine how severe her concussion could be,” said Conyers.

Conyers never left Jasmine’s side until emergency service arrived.

After the accident, the family reached out on social media to find the soldier who stopped and helped their daughter.

They wanted to thank the soldier who stayed by their daughter’s side.

Jasmine’s father, a veteran who also served in the medical field, said it means everything to know someone cared.

“For him to take a chance and stop to do the right thing, that’s the most important thing that I saw out of the whole situation,” Kenneth King Jasmine’s Father.

This was not Staff Sgt Conyers first time helping strangers off-post. He said he would always do what he can to help save lives.

