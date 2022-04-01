Good News Friday: April 1, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bryan Gifford’s friends want to wish him a happy release date! The local author’s 4th book called “Banesong” comes out this month. Congrats Bryan, your buddies are super proud of you!

And congratulations to proud parents Michael and Rachel Schwer on their newborn baby. Grandmother, Kathy, says it’s her first grandchild in 19 years! The baby, named Cole, was born weighing 7 pounds 15 ounces, and was 21 inches long. The family says Cole is a miracle, and a true blessing to the family.

Tabitha Tippit, is getting a shout out this morning. Tippit is a volunteer firefighter and the Assistant Director of Nurses at Hillside Medical Lodge. Her coworkers wanted to recognize her for all she does... including being a married mother of four! Thank you Tabitha, for all you do for the community.

The Belton Board of Trustees wants to recognize the finalists in the National Merit scholarship competition. They also want to celebrate the college board national recognition program scholars, and students who qualified for state in art, band, choir, and robotics. The Board of Trustees is proud of your accomplishments!

Killeen ISD is celebrating seven education students for finishing in the top 10 of their respective categories during the annual teach tomorrow summit. These students are qualified to compete at a national level, and will make their way to Washington D.C. in late June. There they will participate in the Educators rising conference.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.