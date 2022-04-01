Off-duty Harris County Sheriff Deputy dies in shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Harris County Sheriff Deputy has passed away after being shot at a grocery store parking lot Thursday.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Harris County units responded to a shooting at 6:30 p.m. in Aldine Westfield.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deputy witnessed suspects committing a criminal offense where he approached the men.

The men proceeded to fire shots at him and he retuned fire when he was struck.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

“An agency veteran of 23 years, he served in our auto theft unit for the past year. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his wife, children, his extended family, colleagues & friends.],” said the agency in a statement.

