Advertisement

Off-duty Harris County Sheriff Deputy dies in shooting

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Harris County Sheriff Deputy has passed away after being shot at a grocery store parking lot Thursday.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Harris County units responded to a shooting at 6:30 p.m. in Aldine Westfield.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deputy witnessed suspects committing a criminal offense where he approached the men.

The men proceeded to fire shots at him and he retuned fire when he was struck.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

“An agency veteran of 23 years, he served in our auto theft unit for the past year. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his wife, children, his extended family, colleagues & friends.],” said the agency in a statement.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Crews continue to battle Crittenburg, Flat fires in Coryell County
A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder.
Killeen teen charged in connection to double murder
File Graphic
Man shot after argument with woman in Central Texas
Gilberto Diaz-Navarrete, 48, a Killeen man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Document: Killeen man accused of raping girl blames the victim

Latest News

KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/1/22
Good News Friday: April 1, 2022
Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training
Staff Sgt. Kayden Conyers meets with the family of Jasmine Smith after a car accident.
Family thanks Fort Hood soldier who helped teen daughter after car wreck
Mexicano Grill China Spring
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.31.22