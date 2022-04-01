Advertisement

Mississippi man gets life in prison in Killeen triple murder

Barnard Lnell Morrow, 22, of Newton, Mississippi, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Barnard Lnell Morrow, 22, of Newton, Mississippi, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.(KWTX Graphic)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A jury found a Mississippi man guilty of capital murder in the 2020 murders of Shaquan Allred, Asia Cline and Freddie Delacruz.

Barnard Lnell Morrow, 22, of Newton, Mississippi, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Killeen Police Department officers found the victims, Asia Cline, 22; Shaquan Markell Allred, 23; and Freddy Beningo De La Cruz, Jr., 23, dead after responding to a report of a water leak.

Officers who responded to a report of a shooting early Saturday morning found the three victims...
Officers who responded to a report of a shooting early Saturday morning found the three victims in an apartment at the Summerlyn Apartments at 4101 East Rancier Ave. (Photo by Eric Franklin)(KWTX)

The discovery was made in the early morning hours of March 14, 2020 at the Summerlyn Apartments at 4101 East Rancier Avenue in Killeen.

De La Cruz, of Vidalia, Georgia, was an Army specialist who enlisted in November 2017 and had been assigned since April 2018 to the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Hood.

Morrow was indicted in October 2020 for capital murder and pleaded not guilty in December 2020.

