Advertisement

Killeen motorcyclist survives brutal collision; walks away with scratch on his lip

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist in Killeen struck by the driver of a small SUV survived the brutal collision with only a scratch on his lip!

The wreck happened on Highway 190 shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The motorcyclist was reportedly taking his bike to see the owner of the shop to sell his bike to him.

As he arrives at the shop and slows down, he is plowed by the driver of a red SUV.

People immediately rush to help the cyclist. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene.

The owner of the shop told KWTX the motorcyclist only suffered a scratch on his lip, got up and refused EMS transport to a hospital.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Crews continue to battle Crittenburg, Flat fires in Coryell County
A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder.
Killeen teen charged in connection to double murder
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook parent company to invest $800 million in Central Texas
File Graphic
Man shot after argument with woman in Central Texas

Latest News

Killeen Motorcyclist survives wreck
Killeen Motorcyclist survives after being struck by driver of SUV
Fort Worth Police on Friday announced Bryce Abernathy, 22, has been charged after a deadly...
PD: Texas driver speeding at 157 mph collides with SUV, kills occupant
Barnard Lnell Morrow, 22, of Newton, Mississippi, has been sentenced to life in prison without...
Mississippi man gets life in prison in Killeen triple murder
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51
Off-duty Harris County sheriff’s deputy killed in shooting