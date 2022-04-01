Killeen residents indicted for animal cruelty in abuse and burning of white Pitbull

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two Killeen residents have been indicted in an animal cruelty case in 2021 by the Bell County Jury.

Alex Manuel Soto Cruz, 23, and Kieshsaw Rodriguez Aquino, 23, have been accused for allegedly cruelty of a non-livestock animal.

On November 16, 2021, Killeen Animal Control was called to the Dollar General Store in the 203 block of East Hallmark where they were told a man heard noises and smelled something foul coming from a black suitcase on top of a dumpster.

According to the affidavit, the man opened the suitcase where he saw a white Pitbull mix puppy covered in feces and urine as well as burn marks. The trash in the area is collected Tuesdays and the puppy was found the same day.

Investigators believed the suspect was hoping for the puppy to be part of the trash collected.

The puppy was examined by a city veterinarian who founds wounds in the healing process insinuating that the puppy was in there for a period of time as well as there were burns along its back, thigh and private area as well as head trauma from a toy ammunition. Detectives found the dog was walking in a hutched manner due to its being a small suitcase and also was malnourished.

On the suitcase, an airline tag found stating the name of Rivera-Bauge who was later contacted by police. Riveria-Bauge told officers he had left the suitcase in his old apartment in Killeen when he moved out.

Riveria-Bauge also stated Soto Cruz and Rodriguez Aquino stayed in the apartment where they also had a white dog with them where he heard them strike the dog who would cry while both would tell at it.

Soto Cruz and Rodriguez Aquino were later interviewed by the Killeen police where Soto Cruz admitted to beating the dog claiming to make it stop “its behavior” and burning the mixed dog when he was playing with fire and using an aerosol can.

Both admitted to putting the dog in the suitcase because “it would not recover from the burns” and put it in the dumpster.

Rodriguez Aquino told police while playing with a zippo lighter that he liked to play with fire as well as he didn’t know who allegedly shot at the dog.

He also admitted to abusing the dog and putting it in the suitcase alive and taking it to the dumpster.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.