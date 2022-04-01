Nice warm weekend ahead of storms next week

A nice warm weekend is in store for us ahead of our next storm system to start next week. Models keep pushing the system earlier, so make sure to keep an eye on the forecast over the weekend. As of now, it looks to move in late in the day Monday into Tuesday of Texas early next week. We aren’t completely dry this weekend...there is a rain chance to start the day Saturday.

If you’re planning on sleeping in, you may miss the rain chance we have for the weekend. Pretty much before sunrise the rain will be gone. Storms will be moving down our way from the north, but loosing steam as the do so. Meaning our rain chances are highest in the northern part of Central Texas & areas farther south may miss out all together. A weak cold front is the driving force, but we don’t get a big temperature drop. Highs around 80 for Saturday and mid 80s for Sunday. Winds are lighter for Saturday out of the north and east around 5-10mph and start to pick up out of the southeast on Sunday.

The beginning of next week turns a bit more active. A stronger system will bring a decent chance at rain and some storms Monday night. This could include another chance for strong to severe storms, so all eyes will be tracking this system over the next several days.

