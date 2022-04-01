Advertisement

Off-duty Texas sheriff’s deputy killed in shooting while protecting wife

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, has died after he was shot in the parking lot of a grocery store while confronting two men who were allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

KHOU said the sheriff’s office identified the two suspects in custody as Joshua Stewart and Fredarius Clark. Both have been charged with Capital Murder.

Harris County units responded to the shooting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Aldine Westfield.

Almendarez, a 23-year veteran law enforcement officer, was shopping in the grocery store with his wife to prepare for his sister’s birthday celebration, which was planned for Friday, according to KHOU.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deputy witnessed several suspects attempting to a steal catalytic converter and approached them.

Fredarius Clark (LEFT) and Joshua Stewart (RIGHT) are charged with Capital Murder in the death...
Investigators said the men fired several rounds at him and he retuned fire after he was struck by a round. “He told his wife to run, to get away from danger as he put himself in harm’s way to protect the rest of the community and to try and stop a crime,” the sheriff said, per KHOU.

The deputy was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The suspects wounded by the deputy drove themselves to the hospital. They are currently listed as stable and were taken into custody, investigators said.

