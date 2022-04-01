Advertisement

PD: Texas driver speeding at 157 mph collides with SUV, kills occupant

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Worth Police on Friday announced Bryce Abernathy, 22, has been charged after a deadly wreck blamed on Abernathy speeding at more than 150 miles per hour.

Police said Abernathy collided with an SUV, killed an occupant and injured two others.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter, police said.

“Reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous,” police said in a Facebook post.

The wreck happened at approximately 11 p.m. on March 15.

Police said Abernathy was driving a Chevrolet Camaro in excess of 150 mph on the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near McCart Avenue when the Camaro collided with a silver SUV.

The airbag control module allegedly indicated the Camaro was traveling 157 mph in a 70-mph zone, police said.

