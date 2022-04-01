Advertisement

Phoenix man who shot deputy is linked to Aryan Brotherhood

Jason Forrester, who has an extensive criminal history, is accused of shooting a Pinal County...
Jason Forrester, who has an extensive criminal history, is accused of shooting a Pinal County deputy on Wednesday, March 30.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said shot a deputy in Dudleyville has been identified.

PCSO said in an email sent out Thursday night the suspect is 39-year-old Jason Forrester. He is still in the hospital in stable condition.

Lauren Reimer with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said he has an extensive criminal history and has identified himself to be an affiliate of the Aryan Brotherhood group, one of the United States’ oldest major white supremacist prison gangs and a national crime syndicate.

On Wednesday night around 7 p.m., an unidentified deputy was responding to a trespassing call when he spotted Forrester who had a warrant out for his arrest for dangerous drug possession.

At some point, Forrester shot the deputy and he fired back and hit Forrester. Both were taken to the hospital.

On Thursday, Sheriff Mark Lamb said that the deputy was “out of surgery, alert and in good spirits.”

Forrester has previously served multiple sentences in the state prison system for burglary, weapons offenses, aggravated assault, and drug violations, according to Reimer.

