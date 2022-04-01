Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.31.22

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:

Mexicano Grill at 10207 China Spring Road in Waco received a 78 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the employees were prepping food without wearing gloves and the beans were not being cooled properly.

Raw eggs and shrimp were not stored properly.

In fact, there were several items stored on the floor that should not have been, the inspector reported.

Some equipment needed cleaning and sanitizing.

This placed needed a re-inspection.

----------------

PeeWee’s Crabcakes On The Go at 108 Jim Drive in Hewitt received an 89 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was no soap at the hand-washing sink and the kitchen needed chemical test strips for the sanitizer.

The crab cake mixture was “made on Saturday, not the date marked.”

It was thrown out.

The permit was not posted.

This is a requirement.

-----------------

Great Wall Café at 1002 Wales Drive in Killeen got a 94 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the chlorine sanitizer wasn’t strong enough.

All the prep areas need to be cleaned.

There were dead roaches on the floor and in the light fixture near the walk-in cooler.

------------------

This week’s the Clean Plate award goes to H.O.T. Doghouse at 614 North Robinson Drive in Robinson.

Its slogan says, “it’s the doghouse you want to be in.”

This spot offers hot dogs, plus bratwurst and sausages.

And you can pile all you want on it: chopped onions, sauerkraut, pico de gallo, and cheddar cheese.

The sky is the limit.

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

