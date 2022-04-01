Advertisement

Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Brian May after detectives were made aware of a YouTube video circulating online about a man posing as a 14-year-old girl trying to expose sexual predators.

Detectives with the Waco Police Department Special Victims Division reportedly watched May “being interviewed in this video” and recognized May was already a registered sex offender.

May has been charged with violation of his sex offender registration requirements. Additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police said the creator of the YouTube video has not contacted the Waco Police Department and is encouraged to do so as detectives look for additional evidence.

Police remind the public the actions performed by the creator of the video are “risky operations even for trained professionals.”

“We want community members to report these concerns to allow our officers take the proper precautions to conduct a full and thorough investigation for a prosecutable case and for everyone’s safety,” police said.

If anyone has information regarding this incident please call the Waco Police Department at 254- 750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4375.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Crews continue to battle Crittenburg, Flat fires in Coryell County
A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook parent company to invest $800 million in Central Texas
17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder.
Killeen teen charged in connection to double murder
Gilberto Diaz-Navarrete, 48, a Killeen man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Document: Killeen man accused of raping girl blames the victim

Latest News

Region 12 gives $10,000 technology grant to Copperas Cove ISD
Region 12 gives $10,000 technology grant to Copperas Cove ISD
File Graphic
Experts warn of severe flu season as Central Texas school district is forced to shut down
Derek Gilliland
Waco’s second federal magistrate judge sworn in to help manage growing patent litigation docket
Crittenberg Complex Fire
Central Texas cattle company collecting donations for crews responding to fires