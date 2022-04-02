Even Warmer Tomorrow Before Monday’s Storms

It’ll stay warm this evening with temperatures in the low to mid 70′s after sunset. We dip to the low 60′s for the overnight, with morning lows in the mid 50′s. Sunshine dominates again on Sunday, with even warmer highs in the mid 80′s during the afternoon.

All eyes then turn to Monday as our next storm system moves through. A mid-level trough will bring storms in during the evening, but the earliest we could see activity is around 4pm. During that time we’ll have isolated storms, with everything turning more scattered once we get to around 7pm. The main threats from the storms will be up to ping-pong ball size hail and 60-70mph wind gusts, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Everything clears up by sunrise on Tuesday, after which dry winds from the west bring us into the mid to upper 80′s, before a dry cold front cools us into the 70′s and possibly upper 60′s by the end of the week.

