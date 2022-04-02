Getting Warmer This Weekend Before Monday’s Storms

It’ll be a nice start to the weekend with a few clouds alongside highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Head out to dinner this evening, because it’ll feel great with temperatures in the 60′s. We dip to the low to mid 50′s Sunday morning, with warmer and more humid conditions throughout the day in the mid 80′s.

The warm, muggy weather will give us good instability for storm development Monday evening when a trough in the mid-levels of the atmosphere moves in. Storm chances start going up after 4pm, with most of them arriving around 7pm. Some storms will be strong. Everything clears out late Tuesday morning, with highs in the mid 80′s during the afternoon before a cold front cools us off into the 70′s for the rest of the week after. However, it won’t be long before we’re back to around 80° again.

