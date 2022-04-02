Killeen firefighters recount efforts to contain Eastland Complex Fire

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - After an intense response to a large wildfire, four Killeen firefighters are back home sharing their story.

They were part of a response team that helped contain the Eastland Complex fire in West-Central Texas. It was two weeks of nearly non-stop work for the four.

“The people, essentially, went through hell,” said Charles Layton, a Killeen firefighter.

Some of the images that stuck in Layton’s head were seeing the town of Carbon essentially burned off the map.

“Driving back home through it the other day, it was just completely devastating,” said Layton.

The rapid spread of the fire, as it swelled to more than 54,000 acres, was something new for team members like Battalion Chief Cory Davis.

“If you got in front of it, you couldn’t outrun it with a truck,” said Davis.

He has been on other deployments for other things, like hurricanes, but this was something different.

Fighting the fire was made especially difficult because winds prevented water from being dropped from the air and the fire’s speed put them in a dangerous situation.

“The best we could do was evacuate people,” said Davis.

The intensity of the fires that took the life of a sheriff’s deputy along with many other structures was something expected.

“The day that we actually deployed, they were telling us the 17th was probably going to be the worst fire conditions in the state in many years. Turned out to be true,” said Davis.

But even after all the loss, there was still tons of gratitude.

“As much stuff as they have gone through, every time we turned around somebody was thanking us,” said Layton.

