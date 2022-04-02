Mega thrift sale offers massive discounts on baby, children’s items

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Expo Center transformed into a one-stop thrift shop for all baby and kid’s needs as organizers say the sale is a lifeline for many families especially in a difficult economy.

On Saturday moms, dads and expecting parents rummaged through the aisles at the Just Between Friends Bell County mega thrift sale.

Organizers say families are able to purchase items baby and children’s clothing, shoes, cribs, toys and more at 50-90 percent lower than the retail price.

The items in the sale come from local families looking to get rid of their children’s outgrown or unwanted items and make some money in the process.

“They are pricing them and selling them this weekend with us,” said Nicole Euting, the owner and organizer of the Just Between Friends Bell County sale. “Most families are earning about $450 this weekend alone.”

For some shoppers the sale is about the thrill of thrifting.

“Oh my gosh it’s about the hunt...Being able to just come in and find a treasure that you’re excited about,” Becky Davis, a grandmother shopping for her grandson.

For others, like expecting mother of two Jessica Garretson, it’s about saving as much money as possible.

“Babies go through clothes so fast so there’s no need to pay a fortune for clothes. Here they’re at a good price,” Garretson said as she rummaged through racks of new born clothes at the sale.

Organizers say the sale this year has been a lifeline for families especially now with inflation, rising cost of food, gas and housing.

“We’ve had mamas that have come and they’re four kids deep and they’re saying ‘oh my goodness we couldn’t have done this without you. This has helped us clothe our family’,” said Euting.

The Just Between Friends Bell County sale continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bell County Expo Center. In addition to the discounted prices, everything during Sunday’s sale will be an additional half off.

Items that are not sold will either go back to the family selling them or donated to the St. Vincent de Paul, a charity in Temple.

Just Between Friends will have another sale at the Bell County Expo Center on October 7-9. Then they will have a sale in Waco on April 22-24.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.