Arson investigation activated after abandoned home goes up in flames

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - An arson investigation is underway in Bellmead.

City of Bellmead firefighters were putting out flames early Saturday evening at an abandoned home in the 500 block of Congress St.

According to firefighters on scene, the home, and the brush surrounding it, caught fire.

They believed it was intentionally set and were waiting for fire investigators to arrive.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles, as far as Woodway.

