Experts warn of kids safety online after Waco man’s arrest

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Children’s safety is on the minds of many.

Friday, Waco police arrested Brian May for violating his sex offender registration requirements. He was arrested after being recognized by police from a YouTube video, where another man was posing as a 14-year-old girl.

These interactions, according to some experts, happen more often than people think. But having a good relationship with a child could be a safeguard if a similar problem arises.

“It’s definitely not an anomaly, it definitely is common for these types of conversations to occur,” said Tammy Bracewell, an associated professor criminal justice at Texas A&M University Central Texas.

Keeping children safe online is getting harder, she said. For most of her professional career she has been investigating or researching crimes against children.

“It definitely is much harder than it was three years ago for parents to keep tabs on what their children are doing online,” said Bracewell.

Her advice is to always know what apps children are using, know their passwords and set strict times on when they have to be off devices.

But even those precautions have limitations.

“It’s also the ability of our children to outsmart us and to know how things work,” Bracewell said.

In a lot of cases, children do not realize how dangerous online interactions with strangers can be, she added.

“You have a screen up and realistically you have no idea who is on the other side of the screen,” Bracewell said. “And that is inherently the problem and children don’t get that danger.”

However, comfort, she said, is key to keeping children safe. If they feel comfortable talking to their parents or guardians, they may not want to keep things under wraps.

“It’s through that open dialogue that if they are exposed, you hope that your child is going to come talk to you as opposed to keeping it secret,” Bracewell said.

