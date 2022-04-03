Fire damages popular Chicken Oil Co. restaurant in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A fire Sunday afternoon caused significant damage to the Chicken Oil Company hamburger restaurant in Bryan.

The fire was reported just before 5:30 p.m. shortly after it closed for the day.

S. College Avenue near Old College Road was closed as fire crews worked to try and save the popular eatery.

No injuries have been reported.

Videos and photos sent to KBTX by eyewitnesses show flames and thick smoke pouring out of the building as firefighters arrived on the scene. It took a little more than half an hour for firefighters to bring the fire under control at 6:10 p.m.

In a statement on social media Sunday, the restaurant said nobody was in the building at the time of the fire and they would be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

“Thank you for your thoughts and prayers at this time. Thank you to Bryan FD, Bryan PD, and College Station FD for getting to us quickly to make sure it didn’t spread. No one was in the building at the time,” the statement said.

According to its website, the hamburger restaurant first opened in Bryan in 1977. It was established three years after its owners opened the iconic Dixie Chicken bar and restaurant on Northgate. The Dixie Chicken was temporarily closed in 2020 after its roof collapsed during a storm.

