Manhunt in McLennan County

McLennan County Sheriff's Office helicopter. (File)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - A manhunt is underway in Lacy Lakeview.

According to officials, Lacy Lakeview PD was chasing someone who tried to runover one of their officers during a traffic stop in the area of Mesquite Tree and E. Crest.

The suspect bailed out in the Lincoln City rd. area, and they are searching for the suspect in the Elm Mott area.

He’s described as an elderly white male with white hair and a white beard, and he’s wearing a blue and white plaid shirt.

It is unknown if he’s armed.

A McLennan County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was requested to be used in the search as was a K9 unit.

LLPD, DPS, MCSO and TSTC police are all involved in the search.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.

This story will be updated as more details are available.

