Nice and Sunny This Evening Before Storms Arrive Tomorrow!

It’ll be warmer this evening with temperatures in the 70′s after sunset. We only dip to the low 60′s Monday morning, but it’ll be pretty muggy as winds from the southeast will be moving through. Clouds will be seen throughout the day, keeping highs a tad cooler in the mid to upper 70′s before our storms arrive in the evening.

Monday Severe Weather Risk (KWTX)

After 4pm we’ll start to see some isolated showers and storms develop, with everything becoming more scattered after 7pm. We’re under a Slight Risk for severe weather, with the northeastern portion of our viewing area under an Enhanced Risk. The main threats will be hail and winds, and the storms will be capable of producing up to ping-pong ball size hail and 60-70mph wind gusts. A couple of isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out either.

Everything gradually dies down after midnight, with everything gone by sunrise on Tuesday. After that, dry winds from the west will bring highs into the upper 80′s Tuesday afternoon before a dry cold front moves through Tuesday night. That’ll bring us down into the 70′s for the rest of the week, while maintaining sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.