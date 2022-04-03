Advertisement

One injured in early morning shooting in Temple

(KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

According to Temple P.D. at 1:22 a.m., officers responded to an incident in the 700 block of E. Downs Ave.

When they arrived they discovered one male had been shot.

He was transported to the hospital, but the extent of his injury is currently unknown.

No suspects have been identified at this time and this case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

