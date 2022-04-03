Severe Storms Possible Monday Evening/Night

WACO, Texas (KWTX Weather) - After a nice and quiet weekend, storm chances return. Some severe thunderstorms are expected Monday evening and night across much of the area. Storms will develop out west first in the afternoon hours before moving eastward overnight. We have parts of Central Texas under a level 3/5 risk for severe storms.

now with portions of Central TX with level 3/5 for severe storms (KWTX)

Monday isn’t all stormy, in fact, will be a return to mainly cloudy, warm, breezy, and muggy weather for most of the day. With the extra moisture in the air, we can’t rule out a stray shower or sprinkle during the day, but most places will be fairly quiet.

Some storms could be severe with strong winds and hail being the main threats. However, the tornado threat is not zero. Isolated tornadoes are possible as well. Make sure to have a way to get severe weather warnings overnight, should they occur.

storm chance timeline (KWTX)

This round does look to bring more much needed rain to the area. While it won’t get us out of the drought, we will continue to take whatever we can get.

some beneficial rain could come in with this next system, especially for areas to the northeast (KWTX)

STORM TIMING: Timing for any storms looks to be after 8 p.m. west of I-35, more likely closer to 10 p.m. - 11 p.m., and out of the area completely by 7 a.m.

the timeline and model data for storms in Central Texas overnight Monday/Tuesday morning (KWTX)

It’s the only window of time this week that we have to be on alert for storms. A cold front passes through the area Tuesday evening dry, but ushers in cooler air. Sunshine and comfortable temperatures to wrap up the work week.

