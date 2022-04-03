Advertisement

Suspect in Central Texas manhunt apprehended by police

McLennan County Sheriff's Office helicopter. (File)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect who allegedly tried to run over a police officer during a traffic stop was apprehended in the Elm Mott area late Sunday evening after an hours-long manhunt.

One officer suffered a minor injury while apprehending suspect, but is in stable condition, police said.

The manhunt began in Lacy Lakeview as police officers chased the suspect in the area of Mesquite Tree and E. Crest.

The suspect has not been identified by police, but at the time of the manhunt, was described as an elderly white man with white hair and a white beard.

A McLennan County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was requested to be used in the search as was a K9 unit.

LLPD, DPS, MCSO and TSTC police were all involved in the search.

