Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police on Monday identified Joseph Craig Thomas Jr., 24, of Houston, as the man shot and killed at an off-campus party attended by Baylor students.

Police said the students were having a party at 2300 S. 2nd Street when Houston, who wasn’t invited, showed up and started threatening people with a gun.

Later in the morning, another man showed up to the residence and shot and killed Houston.

Police said Thomas is not a Baylor student. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, but are not calling the man who fatally shot Thomas as an aggressor or a suspect at this time.

Detectives haven’t been able to identify that man and are still waiting for him to reach out to learn how this incident occurred.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call police at 254-750-7500 or send in a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

