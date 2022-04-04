Advertisement

Alleged drunk driver charged in crash that killed Houston-area deputy

Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis (LEFT) and Alberto Serrano (RIGHT)
Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis (LEFT) and Alberto Serrano (RIGHT)(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) — A suspected drunk driver has been charged in the death of a Houston area deputy constable after being accused of slamming into the back of the officer’s vehicle, causing it to burst into flames, officials said Sunday.

At around 6 p.m. Saturday, authorities received calls about a possibly intoxicated driver in a large truck who had fled an accident, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis parked her patrol vehicle on the side of a Houston freeway and waited for the driver to pass so she could then follow and pull him over, authorities said.

But the driver ended up crashing into the back of Chavis’ patrol car, said Harris County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Anthony McConnell.

After the collision, several witnesses jumped out and prevented the suspected drunk driver, later identified as Adolfo Serrano, from leaving.

“My heart is hurting and I just ask you that you pray for the family and the friends of this constable,” McConnell said.

Serrano was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital.

Serrano, 36, was charged with intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer.

Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on Serrano’s behalf.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

