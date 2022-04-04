Baylor, athletic director Rhoades agree to 10-year contract extension

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University on Monday announced it has agreed to a new 10-year contract with Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack B. Rhoades IV.

The contract “will allow the two-time Athletics Director of the Year to complete his career at Baylor, leading one of the most recently successful Power 5 programs in the country,” the university said.

The terms of the contract were not disclosed by Baylor, a private university.

Rhoades came to Baylor on July 13, 2016 and, over the course of his six years in Waco, the university has won 24 Big 12 titles and six national championships.

In June 2021, he was selected as Sports Business Journal’s 2021 Athletics Director of the Year, marking the second Athletics Director of the Year honor earned by Rhoades in as many years.

Rhoades was also chosen by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics as 2019-20 Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year in March 2020.

Most recently, Baylor became the first Big 12 school to win a football, men’s and women’s basketball regular-season championship in the same year and was the first Power Five school to sweep its conference basketball regular-season titles in back-to-back years.

