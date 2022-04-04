Baylor Center for Developmental Disabilities works to keep up with demand in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Baylor Center for Developmental Disabilities was created back in 2013 and has served hundreds of clients.

The program originally began as the Baylor Autism Resource Center before expanding into what it is today.

Anita Karney and her son Jaime have been there since the beginning.

“He was involved in the very first beginnings of the Baylor autism resource center,” Karney said.

“He learned social skills, he learned relationships, relating to other people and it was invaluable.”

Since that day, she has not only watched her son grow but also the programs created to help people with developmental disabilities.

“Jaime is the person he is because of the people around him who have helped him and guided him, and through his own efforts,” Karney said.

Jaime is now 24 years old and works five days a week. He is proof of how much of an impact these programs can make.

There are programs for children as young as three including assessment and therapy services, but they also offer resources well into adulthood.

“You can really start to see the little differences that you are making throughout the transitions of their life,” Mackenzie Wicker, a doctoral student, said.

“There are not many programs like this in Central Texas or even in the country, so being a part of that is absolutely wonderful,” Dr. Kristen Padilla, Director of BCDD, said.

The center has educational and service programs as well as serving as a hub for research.

The programs offered have continued to multiply, but Dr. Padilla says there is a need for more.

“Right now the only developmental pediatricians we have are in McLane’s Children’s Hospital in Temple and there are four,” Dr. Padilla said.

“There is a two-year waitlist.”

“We have people coming in every single day to Bitty and Beau’s for a job application. We have people who travel from Temple or Waxahachie or even Fort Worth just so they can have a job for two hours a day,” Wicker said.

Their hope is to continue to grow their programs, help connect people with resources across the nation, and that the community will open their hearts and their doors with more opportunities.

The Baylor Center for Developmental Disabilities is able to do the work they do thanks to their generous donors and people getting involved.

They have more information about their programs on their website.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.