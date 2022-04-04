Body found in car pulled from Brazos River is that of missing Waco woman, police say

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday said an autopsy has confirmed the body found in a vehicle pulled from the Brazos River in January is, indeed, that of missing Waco woman Stephanie Torres.

KWTX originally confirmed with the Torres Family on January 19, 2022 that the car pulled from the river belonged to their missing relative.

Waco Police would later confirm the vehicle identification number matched that of the Kia Rio Torres was driving when she was last seen in December 2017.

According to Waco Police, during the initial search for Torres, officers were told the woman may have been intoxicated and suicidal when she disappeared.

Police said the autopsy report states Torres’ cause of death is “inconclusive.”

The Waco Police Department, with the help from the Waco Fire Dive Team, recovered the vehicle from the river after a group of expert divers working with the Torres Family spotted the wreckage below the river’s surface.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.