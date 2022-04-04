Advertisement

Border Patrol stop attempted smuggling of parrots

Smuggled birds intercepted by CBP.
Smuggled birds intercepted by CBP.(US Customs and Border)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Customs and Border officers seized five live parrots hidden in a shoe box at the Paso Del Norte international crossing March 30.

The seizure was made when a vehicle with two passengers arrived at the crossing from Mexico where they declared several medications.

The vehicle was referred for further inspection during which CBP officers located a closed shoe box in the rear seat where they opened the box and found that it contained the birds.

The parrots were seized and turned over to USDA veterinary services for processing.

The seizure is the second time in recent weeks where officers in the El Paso area have encountered live birds.

Officers working at the Columbus port of entry in southern New Mexico March 8 encountered a man attempting to smuggle two parrots from Mexico to the U.S.

The birds in that case were also concealed in a shoe box.

“CBP officers working at locations across the southwest border do encounter smuggled birds, reptiles, and other wildlife while they are performing their primary homeland security mission,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operation Hector Mancha. “Unfortunately there is a market for these animals but rest assured that the attention to detail exhibited by members of the CBP team will routinely identify these smugglers.”

