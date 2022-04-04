Ceremonial first pitch at Baylor game reunites Waco teacher with student from 2nd grade

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local elementary school teacher who bleeds green and gold was reunited with her student from the second grade in an unforgettable moment as she threw the first pitch with him behind the plate at a Baylor baseball game over the weekend.

Jennifer Davis, a second grade teacher in her 15th year at South Bosque Elementary in the Midway ISD, threw a perfect strike to Baylor sophomore pitcher Grant Golomb, 20, in the Bears game against East Tennessee State Sunday.

Grant was a student in Davis’ elementary class during the 2009-2010 school year.

“It was such a special moment to me,” Davis said. " He was such a great student, a great friend, always so well-mannered and always did his best in school.”

“I’m glad I got to be a part of it,” Golomb added.

The full circle moment for the pair comes more than a decade after Grant graduated Mrs. Davis’ class and left Central Texas.

Grant’s family moved from Waco to San Antonio in the 3rd grade. He remembers Davis helping him through that tough transition.

Jennifer Davis' second grade class with Grant (second row, far right) (Courtesy Photo)

“That’s about when I found out I was moving, and she was always there and would bring me lunch sometimes and take me under her wings,” he said.

Grant’s family eventually moved to the Dallas Fort Worth area where he went on to graduate South Lake Carroll High School.

While his father played baseball at the University of Texas and his mom attended A&M, Grant had a love for the Bears at a young age.

In his class photo from Mrs. Davis’ class, he’s wearing a Baylor t-shirt and Davis couldn’t have loved that more.

Davis is a 1995 graduate of Baylor and a huge Baylor fan.

She follows all Baylor athletics but has always had a special interest in baseball.

In 2005, she and her family traveled to Omaha, NE., to watch the Bears in the College World Series.

Davis said when she was asked to throw out the first pitch Sunday for a special day to honor teachers called “Salute to Service” she was thrilled but extremely nervous.

“When my principal called to ask me if I could go out to the Baylor Ballpark to throw out the first pitch, I was so excited and I was teary eyed,” Davis said. “I couldn’t believe she was asking me to do this as we have always been big Baylor fans in our family. I grew up a Baylor Bear. I met my husband there the third night I was on campus. "

Davis’ fears were calmed when she got to the game and was told she’d be throwing to a familiar face.

“Making that connection was really neat to think about,” Davis said. “But remembering that Grant Golomb was on that team, a former second grade student of mine made it extra special and real exciting to think that I could experience something special with my school as well as making that connection with one of my former students on such a special day as they were acknowledging and recognizing the work that teachers do in our community.

Golomb says he was also surprised by the news a Baylor employee gave him just before the game.

“About 20 minutes before the game starts, he was like ‘hey do you want to catch the first pitch?’ And I said ‘why?’ and he said, ‘it’s your second-grade teacher.”

Golomb says it was strange being taller than Davis, and he was happy to give her some pointers.

“She was worried about ‘what if I bounce it’ and I was like you’re going to do great,” Golomb said.

“She did awesome. She looked better than me out there. It was perfect.”

The Baylor pitcher said he’s thankful for the influence and impact Mrs. Davis had on his life.

His teacher says the feeling is mutual.

“I’m really happy to have seen him grow up to be a Baylor Bear and into such a fine young man and to experience this with him as a Baylor grad and as a teacher was just something extra special I won’t ever forget,” Davis said.

“Sic ‘em Grant!”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.