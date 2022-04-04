Elderly Waco woman killed after driver attempts to make U-turn in low visibility area, struck by semi

PRAIRIE HILL, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday identified Irene Torres, 86, of Waco, as the woman killed in a collision Friday on U.S. 84 near CR 126, just west of Prairie Hill in Limestone County.

The wreck happened at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022.

DPS said the driver of a Toyota Tacoma was traveling eastbound when the driver attempted to “make a U-turn in an area with limited visibility.”

While making the U-turn, the Toyota was struck by a truck tractor semi-trailer traveling eastbound.

Torres, a passenger in the Toyota, was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota, who police did not identify, was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

