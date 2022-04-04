Advertisement

Houston woman returning home targeted by robber who is still unknown

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public's assistance identifying the...
The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery.(Houston Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery March 26.

The victim arrived at home 7:35 a.m. to her home in the 4300 block of Boynton where she was walking to her front door when a black four-door sedan suddenly stopped in front of her house

An unknown male then exited the passenger seat while armed with a handgun, ran up the victim and demanded her money.

She then threw everything that she was holding towards the suspect who searched her pockets before picking up her purse, running back to the vehicle and then fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black mal who is 5′8 to 6′0 wearing a maroon hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

The suspected vehicle is described as a Black four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is to call 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook parent company to invest $800 million in Central Texas
Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Crews continue to battle Crittenburg, Flat fires in Coryell County
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party

Latest News

Smuggled birds intercepted by CBP.
Border Patrol stop attempted smuggling of parrots
The teacher shortage is not a new problem, but some local schools are looking at some newer...
Texas Tech University at Waco offering funding for future teachers
File Graphic
Elderly Waco woman killed after driver attempts to make U-turn in low visibility area, struck by semi
Police said an autopsy has confirmed the body found in a vehicle pulled from the Brazos River...
Body found in car pulled from Brazos River is that of missing Waco woman, police say