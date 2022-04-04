Houston woman returning home targeted by robber who is still unknown

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery March 26.

The victim arrived at home 7:35 a.m. to her home in the 4300 block of Boynton where she was walking to her front door when a black four-door sedan suddenly stopped in front of her house

An unknown male then exited the passenger seat while armed with a handgun, ran up the victim and demanded her money.

She then threw everything that she was holding towards the suspect who searched her pockets before picking up her purse, running back to the vehicle and then fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black mal who is 5′8 to 6′0 wearing a maroon hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

The suspected vehicle is described as a Black four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is to call 713-222-TIPS (8477).

