It’s no April Fool’s joke, Main Event now open in Waco

By Hannah Hall
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s not an April Fool’s joke--Main Event is finally open in Waco, and walking through the doors means walking into 50,000 square feet of fun.

There’s everything from bowling, to laser tag to more than 100 arcade games, which means something for everyone in the family.

One family was up bright and early on Friday to get in line for the opening. 11-year-old Fletcher waited hours with his friends and family to be first in line, since the first 200 people received free laser tag for an entire year.

Fletcher said that’s something he’s looking forward to.

“I haven’t played laser tag in a really long time. And hey, a year of laser tag, I’m in for that.”

Sales manager Jennifer Bevington said they’ve been doing a soft opening for the last few days, and it’s been exciting to see people’s reaction to the space.

“Just the energy in the building, it brings the community a place to all come together and be active and have a great time.”

Pinks for a Purpose is underway now. Main Event will donate $10 for every strike on lane 11 to The Cove, a Waco organization fighting youth homelessness, up to $10,000.

You can find more information about Main Event here.

