Advertisement

Troy High School assistant principal charged with DWI

Mike Jones has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) and driving with an invalid...
Mike Jones has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) and driving with an invalid license (DWLI).(Jail photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas assistant high school principal has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) and driving with an invalid license (DWLI).

Mike Jones, 57, was booked into the Bell County Jail Sunday, charged by Temple Police.

He was no longer on the jail roster as of Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day his bonds were listed at $3,000.

Jones is the assistant principal at Troy High School.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Crews continue to battle Crittenburg, Flat fires in Coryell County
A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook parent company to invest $800 million in Central Texas
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Gilberto Diaz-Navarrete, 48, a Killeen man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Document: Killeen man accused of raping girl blames the victim

Latest News

Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis (LEFT) and Alberto Serrano (RIGHT)
Alleged drunk driver charged in crash that killed Houston-area deputy
A group in Killeen is trying to get people to sign a petition that would put an end to some...
Marijuana legislation signals some hope for Killeen decriminalization effort
Flames and thick smoke could be seen Sunday afternoon coming out of the popular Chicken Oil Co....
Fire damages popular Chicken Oil Co. restaurant in Bryan
McLennan County Sheriff's Office helicopter. (File)
Manhunt in McLennan County for driver who tried to hit officer during traffic stop