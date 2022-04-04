Troy High School assistant principal charged with DWI

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas assistant high school principal has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) and driving with an invalid license (DWLI).

Mike Jones, 57, was booked into the Bell County Jail Sunday, charged by Temple Police.

He was no longer on the jail roster as of Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day his bonds were listed at $3,000.

Jones is the assistant principal at Troy High School.

