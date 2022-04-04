Advertisement

Operation Lone Star continues to disrupt illegal activity along southern border

By Lisely Garza
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - KGNS news got a first-hand look at Operation Lone Star in Jim Hogg County.

The initiative is a joint mission along the southern border which includes a collaboration between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military.

It’s been one year since the operation began and its purpose is to stop illegal immigration and drug trade.

To date they have been able to catch over 200,000 undocumented people and arrest over 3,000 individuals.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook parent company to invest $800 million in Central Texas
Gilberto Diaz-Navarrete, 48, a Killeen man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Document: Killeen man accused of raping girl blames the victim

Latest News

Jason Jeschor told officers "I killed him" when they came to his home for a requested welfare...
Arizona man stabs his dad to death after he refuses to pay for groceries, police say
FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Morning FastCast
Cody Esser, a hobby travel blogger, vowed to visit every courthouse in Texas before he moved to...
Man visits every courthouse in Texas before moving to Wisconsin
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (LEFT) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (RIGHT).
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants Texas version of Florida law that critics dubbed “Don’t Say Gay”
File Photo
Over 100 children have died in Texas’ child welfare system since 2020, report says