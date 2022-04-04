Robinson Family Farm relocating to bigger, more accessible location

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - After nearly nine years on Brian Robinson’s family farm, the popular Robinson Family Farm pumpkin patch will relocate to a more accessible location for the 2022 fall season.

The only way to reach the old farm that’s been in the family since the 1940s was via a one way road and that led to major backups when hundreds flocked to the farm during its busiest weekends in the fall.

“It wasn’t the experience we really desired for our customers,” Brian explained. “We never dreamt of getting as big as we did over there.”

With little options to expand the road, the Robinsons chose to purchase new land and start fresh.

“We saw it as an opportunity to give our customers an even better experience,” he explained.

The new farm will be at 2651 Bob White Road in Temple, off FM 3117, about seven miles from the old farm.

The new location is nearly double the acreage and has a two way street leading in and out.

“Now we have an entrance and a separate exit so no one has to wait.”

With the extra space, they’ll offer new activities like a beer and wine garden, zip lining, pig races and a flower field.

The annual Easter and summer sunflower festival will be put on hold this year while the family gets property ready for fall.

“When we started 9 years ago with the first one, it was just a cow pasture. And it took us about a year to open to the public. Now here we are again, starting with a cow pasture, and it’s going to take about the same to open,” Helen Robinson explained.

The Robinson Family Farm's pumpkin patch events attract tens of thousands of visitors every fall. (Courtesy: Helen Robinson)

In the first few months, they’ve rebuilt the general store where guests can get ice cream and cool down during their visit.

The new location also offers ample space for shade on hot days, something they say their last space was missing.

They’re putting an emphasis on photo opportunities they say their guests love about visiting the farm, so the same photos they’ve collected for years can continue even in the new space.

The price to come in is going up a few dollars, the family says like everything else, inflation will affect the new farm. Each hay ride will cost them more than it did in the past, and what their paying for lumbar and metal is going up too.

“I always encourage people when I can, to sign up for our newsletter, we are not there to spam you and we will alert you of preseason sales and that’s where you can save your money, you won’t even know our prices went up if you take advantage of that,” Helen explained.

Brian is back walking and will work on the remodel himself with Helen and one other employee. He’s come a long way after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome back in 2019 and temporarily paralyzed. He’s relearned to walk and says he feels great.

“I’ve got the help here when I need it, and when there are things I’m able to do myself I am absolutely going to do them,” Brian said.

